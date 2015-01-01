|
Citation
|
Kozaka N, Takeuchi S, Ishii N, Terao T, Kuroda Y. Environ. Health Prev. Med. 2020; 25(1): e26.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Japanese Society for Hygiene, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32593289
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Most studies have reported that suicide mortality rates are negatively associated with lithium levels in tap water; however, a few studies showed either no association or a positive association. Thus, the association between suicide mortality and lithium levels in tap water remains controversial. To clarify the association, our study evaluated the association between lithium levels in tap water and suicide mortality rates in Miyazaki Prefecture of Japan, after adjusting for confounding factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Elderly people; Japan; Rainfall; Lithium; Suicide rate; Tap water