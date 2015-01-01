Abstract

A Traumatic dental injury varies widely in its etiology and pattern across different demographic regions and societies. Gaining popularity of active life styles increase the risk of sustaining traumatic dental injuries in all age groups. This increase in risk, combined with the lack of awareness among the society about emergency management and sequelae of traumatic dental injuries, often compromises the prognosis of treating such injuries. The etiology and pattern of traumatic dental injuries sustained during the primary and mixed dentition period among the patients reporting to Government Dental College, Kottayam were evaluated retrospectively in this study. Data of children upto the age of 15 years were examined retrospectively of a 10 year period from 2017 and were divided into age groups based on their social environment and activities. The 0-2 year age group were mainly under parental or home care, 3-6 year olds were in kindergartens, 7-12 year olds were in primary schools and the 13-15 year age group were in high school classes. Concussion was found to be the most prevalent type of dental injury, falls were the most common etiology and maximum number of cases reported was from the primary school going age group of 7-12 year olds.

Language: en