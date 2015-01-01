SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Karmaker M, Azad KAK, Sarker PS, Tabassum N, Mohanta D. J. Med. (Dhaka) 2019; 21(1): 20-25.

(Copyright © 2019, Bangladesh Society of Medicine)

10.3329/jom.v21i1.44096

BACKGROUND: Attempted suicide or deliberate self-harm by self-poisoning among adult males and females are a major public health problem to be addressed like any other medical condition. In recent years, patterns of self-poisoning are changing. So it is important to know about the substances used in self poisoning and its outcome.

Materials and Methods: It was a descriptive type of cross sectional study done in Department of Medicine, Dhaka medical college hospital, Dhaka on100 patients with a history of self poisoning. Study period was six months. A semi structured questionnaire was used for collection of data.

Results: In our study self poisoning was more prevalent among young age group with female preponderance. Family disharmony (45%) was the commonest cause of self poisoning and most commonly used substance was pharmaceutical drugs. Anxiolytics were the commonest (42 %), organo phosphorus compound (OPC) 20%, mixed drugs 12%, harpic 11%, rat killer 8%, NSAIDs 3%, Dettol 3% and Wheel powder 1%. Out of 90 patients 91.11% patients recovered completely. Death was observed from OPC poisoning.

Conclusion: Knowing the pattern and outcome of self poisoning may improve the community based support system through which we can combat against self- poisoning.

Key words: Self - poisoning, tertiary care hospital, pharmaceutical drugs.


