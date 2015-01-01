Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant public health issue impacting millions globally.To frame this decade in review, we organize the research published since 2010 at each of four ecological levels(individual,relational,community, and sociocultural) to demonstrate advances and gaps in each. At the individual and relational level, we review the prevalence, directionality, typologies, predictors, and outcomes of IPV.



We attend to postseparation dynamicsas well as research on youth exposure. We alsodiscuss key theoretical advances. Our review ofindividual and relational research is more substantial as most research on IPV focuses on these factors with less attention to community andsociocultural contexts. Reflecting the state of the research within each ecological level, we review men's violence against women and incorporate developing research on men's victimization, reciprocal violence between men and women, and IPV among same-sex partners. Through-out the review, we address key developments in knowledge as well as gaps and methodological strengths and limitations. We close with an integrated summary and recommendations for rigorous collaborative research across disciplinesin the next decade to broaden our knowledgebase and inform preventions and interventions.

Language: en