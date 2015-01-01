|
Citation
|
Hardesty JL, Ogolsky BG. J. Marriage Fam. 2020; 82(1): 454-477.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, National Council on Family Relations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant public health issue impacting millions globally.To frame this decade in review, we organize the research published since 2010 at each of four ecological levels(individual,relational,community, and sociocultural) to demonstrate advances and gaps in each. At the individual and relational level, we review the prevalence, directionality, typologies, predictors, and outcomes of IPV.
Language: en