|
Citation
|
Inoue K, Hashioka S, Takeichi N, Noso Y, Hoshi M, Nailya C. Int. Med. J. 2019; 26(6): 453-454.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Japan International Cultural Exchange Foundation)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The Japanese suicide rate has decreased over the past few years, but the rate still remains high in comparison to the rest of the world. Thus, Japan cannot be content with implementing current suicide prevention measures; additional suicide prevention measures should be devised.
Language: en