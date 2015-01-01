Abstract

Suicide, today is the leading cause of death globally, with nearly 1 million people dying by each year, averaging one suicide every 40 seconds. It is observed that, for every death from suicide, approximately 33 people attempt suicide, and every attempt affects many other people, including family members, friends and co-workers. But, despite major advances in identifying risk factors, little is known about the neurobiology of suicide, making suicide very difficult to predict at an early stage.



Recently, more attention has been given to the biological mechanism of suicide, and multiple studies have evaluated biochemical, genetic, and epigenetic changes in patients who had completed suicide. Low levels of 5-HIAA have been found in the CSF of the patients who have committed violent attempts.



Genetic studies reported polymorphism on the...

Language: en