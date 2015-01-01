Abstract

This research has 3 objectives: 1) to study approaches in prevention and solution of suicide, 2) to analyze prevention and solution of suicide by Buddhist approaches, and 3) to offer prevention and solution of suicide by Buddhist approaches. This study is documentary and qualitative research. The results of the research were as follows. The approaches in prevention and solution of suicide were created upon the basis of living and worth in human resources. This was classified into three processes; evaluating risk group, assisting risk group, and recovering suicide attempt survivors or victims. In Buddhism, killing other people or yourselves was sinful or sorrow. Suicide was an act against Buddhist basic principle. In Buddhism, humans had abilities to learn and develop themselves. It was found that the Four Noble Truths could set the frame and direction in prevention and solution of suicide. The approaches were adapted from Effort 4 as the performance structures. They were 1) the effort to avoid by assistance from friends, 2) the effort to overcome by stopping, reducing and quitting, 3) effort to develop by creating protection with right understanding in life, and 4) the effort to maintain by retaining the protection to become a permanent approach, which was called, awareness and consciousness.





การศึกษาวิจัยเรื่อง การศึกษาแนวคิดกระบวนการป้องกันและแก้ไขการฆ่าตัวตายตามหลักพระพุทธศาสนา มีวัตถุประสงค์ ๓ ประการคือ ๑) เพื่อศึกษาแนวคิดในการป้องกันและแก้ไขการฆ่าตัวตาย ๒) เพื่อวิเคราะห์แนวคิดในการป้องกันและแก้ไขการฆ่าตัวตายตามหลักพระพุทธศาสนา และ ๓) เพื่อเสนอแนวทางป้องกันและแก้ไขการฆ่าตัวตายตามหลักพระพุทธศาสนา ผลการวิจัยพบว่าแนวคิดในการป้องกันและแก้ไขการฆ่าตัวตายตั้งอยู่บนพื้นฐานของหลักการมีชีวิตอยู่และความคุ้มค่าทางด้านทรัพยากรบุคคล จำแนกออกเป็น ๓ ขั้นตอนคือ การประเมินกลุ่มเสี่ยง การช่วยเหลือกลุ่มเสี่ยง และการฟื้นฟูผู้พยายามฆ่าตัวตาย ในทางพระพุทธศาสนาถือว่าการฆ่าบุคคลอื่นหรือการฆ่าตนเองนั้นเป็นบาป ขัดต่อหลักการพัฒนาตนเองและการแก้ไขปัญหาตามพระพุทธศาสนา แนวทางการป้องกันและแก้ไขการฆ่าตัวตายตามหลักพระพุทธศาสนา สามารถกำหนดกรอบและทิศทางโดยใช้หลักอริยสัจ ๔ และประยุกต์ใช้หลักปธาน ๔ เป็นแนวทางการดำเนินงาน คือ ๑) สังวรปธาน การเฝ้าระวัง โดยอาศัยกัลยาณมิตร ๒) ปหานปธาน การยับยั้ง-ลด-ละ ๓) ภาวนาปธาน การสร้างภาวะคุ้มกัน ด้วยการเห็น ๓ อย่าง และการรู้ ๓ อย่าง และ ๔) อนุรักขนาปธาน การรักษาภาวะคุ้มกันให้เป็นแนวทางมั่นคงด้วยสติและสัมปชัญญะ

