|
Citation
|
Small MJ, Pettiford B, Shuler TO, Jones-Vessey K. N. Carol. Med. J. 2020; 81(1): 55-62.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Medical Society of the State of North Carolina)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Maternal mortality in North Carolina remains a challenge to families, health systems, and communities. The Maternal Mortality Review Committee is part of the process required to prevent these events. In this commentary, we present an abbreviated description of the 2014-2015 Maternal Mortality Review Committee report, set for publication in December, 2019.
Language: en