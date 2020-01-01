SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Small MJ, Pettiford B, Shuler TO, Jones-Vessey K. N. Carol. Med. J. 2020; 81(1): 55-62.

10.18043/ncm.81.1.55

unavailable

Maternal mortality in North Carolina remains a challenge to families, health systems, and communities. The Maternal Mortality Review Committee is part of the process required to prevent these events. In this commentary, we present an abbreviated description of the 2014-2015 Maternal Mortality Review Committee report, set for publication in December, 2019.

The report covers all deaths, not only those resulting from obstetric causes. There is a focus on non-obstetric causes of maternal death includes trauma related to homicide, suicide, and motor vehicle accidents.

