Abstract

One parameters considered in the design of higways are its safety. This paper tried to assess the existing road geometric design and conditions of the six identified accident prone section of the Asian Higyway 26 found in Catbalogan City, Samar, Philippines. The assessment used the Department of Public Works and Highways and AASHTO standards as reference.



RESULTS of the assessment suggests that some of the standards were not met. There exist a positive relationship between crash rate road grade and a negative relationship between crash rate and road width. On the otherhand, there is no direct relationship between the measured radius of curvature and superelevation to crash rate.

