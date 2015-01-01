|
Citation
|
Golisao A, Abarcar RJ, Martinez EM, Martinez C, Tomacas A, Uy E, Perante J. J. Acad. Res 2019; 4(2): 56-65.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Samar State University)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
One parameters considered in the design of higways are its safety. This paper tried to assess the existing road geometric design and conditions of the six identified accident prone section of the Asian Higyway 26 found in Catbalogan City, Samar, Philippines. The assessment used the Department of Public Works and Highways and AASHTO standards as reference.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Maharlika Highway; quality control; road design; road right of way; road safety; road signs and symbols