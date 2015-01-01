Abstract

BACKGROUND: There remains a paucity of literature comparing clinical outcomes after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) between skiers and non-skiers, particularly in older patient populations.



Purpose: To compare clinical outcomes after ACLR between skiers and non-skiers, with a subanalysis based on age.



Study Design: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 3.



Methods: A nested cohort of 128 patients from the Multicenter Orthopaedic Outcomes Network cohort who underwent primary ACLR completed a series of patient-reported outcomes pre- and postoperatively at 2 and 6 years including the Knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS), Marx Activity Rating Scale, and subjective International Knee Documentation Committee (IKDC) score. Data including patient sex, age at surgery, graft type, and sport participation were analyzed. Patients were stratified by participation in skiing (skiers vs non-skiers) and by age subgroup (≤29, 30-39, and ≥40 years). Student t tests and analysis of variance were used to compare mean improvement between pre- and postoperative outcomes.



Results: A total of 44 skiers (female, 59.1%; age, 35.3 ± 11.6 years) and 84 non-skiers (female, 34.5%; age, 27.7 ± 11.3 years) were included. ACLR was performed using allograft in 36.7% (22 skiers, 25 non-skiers), autograft in 58.6% (19 skiers, 56 non-skiers), or hybrid autograft-allograft in 4.7% (3 skiers, 3 non-skiers). Although both non-skiers and skiers demonstrated improvements in outcomes from baseline to 2 and 6 years, non-skiers demonstrated significantly less overall improvement from 2 to 6 years postoperatively in KOOS Symptoms (P =.01), KOOS Pain (P =.002), and KOOS Activities of Daily Living (P =.03) subscales compared with skiers. There were 15 skiers who were 29 years or younger (34.1%), 14 skiers between 30 and 39 years (31.8%), and 15 skiers 40 years or older (34.1%). Skiers 40 years and older demonstrated significantly greater mean improvement in KOOS Symptoms (P =.02) and KOOS Quality of Life (QoL) (P =.01) subscales at 2 years and KOOS QoL (P =.01) at 6 years postoperatively compared with skiers 29 years or younger.



Conclusion: Compared with non-skiers, skiers demonstrated significantly greater mean improvements in KOOS scores between 2 and 6 years after ACLR. In addition, skiers 40 years or older showed greater improvement in KOOS QoL compared with younger skiers. This information can be used to counsel skiers, especially those older than 40 years, as to their expected outcomes after ACLR.

