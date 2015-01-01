SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Proctor R, Leonard M, Lawson C, Linh H, Quinn M, Burns B. Cureus 2020; 12(5): e8270.

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.8270

32596086 PMCID

This study examined the impact of injuries on the hospital resource utilization rate among trauma patients admitted to the Johnson City Medical Center (TN, USA), a rural Level I trauma center, due to accidents caused by farm animals. A total of 52 patients aged >3 years were studied, with the average age being 44 years. Patients above 65 years of age made up almost a quarter of the study population (23%); 63% of the patient population were male. All patients survived their injuries. Twenty-six percent of the patients required orthopedic intervention, with the majority of those patients being male (nine males, five females).


farm animal injuries; hospital resource utilization; orthopedic intervention

