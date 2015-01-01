Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Mood disorder is highly comorbid with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and comorbid ADHD symptoms are associated with suicide risk. The aim of this study was to examine the association between comorbid ADHD symptoms and the number of suicide attempts among patients with unipolar and bipolar depression.



Methods: In this cross-sectional study, 100 patients with either unipolar or bipolar depression constituted the final sample. Pearson's correlation and multiple regression analyses were conducted to examine the association between comorbid ADHD symptoms and suicide risk.



Results: Among patients with bipolar depression, the number of suicide attempts was significantly correlated with ADHD symptoms (r=0.324, p<0.01). ADHD symptoms significantly predicted the number of suicide attempts (β=0.249, p<0.05).



Conclusion: Our findings underscore the importance of screening and assessing ADHD symptoms in male young adults with depressive disorders.

