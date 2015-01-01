|
Davis N, Raina G, Jagannathan K. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2020; 5: e100112.
We develop an end-to-end deep learning-based anomaly detection model for temporal data in transportation networks. The proposed EVT-LSTM model is derived from the popular LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) network and adopts an objective function that is based on fundamental results from EVT (Extreme Value Theory). We compare the EVT-LSTM model with some established statistical, machine learning, and hybrid deep learning baselines. Experiments on seven diverse real-world data sets demonstrate the superior anomaly detection performance of our proposed model over the other models considered in the comparison study.
End-to-end anomaly detection; Extreme value theory; LSTM