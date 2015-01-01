Abstract

Old communities in many cities in China have serious traffic problems, such as congestion, outdated facilities and chaotic traffic. Therefore, it is important to update the traffic environment of these communities. Based on a survey of five typical old residential communities in Changsha, China, this paper analyzes the effect of factors such as age, gender, education level, occupation, and car ownership on preferences for traffic environment renewal. Most residents can tolerate a maximum walking distance of no >300 m to a parking lot and no >500 m to a bus stop. Age, education level, and occupation were related to the longest walking distance to a parking lot that residents could accept. Gender, age, education level, and occupation were related to the longest walking distance to a bus station that residents could accept. A large proportion of residents currently have a walking range of >500 m during their routine activities. Most residents believed that it is necessary to ensure the separation of pedestrians and vehicles in the community and that vehicles should be parked in parking lots or garages instead of merely along the road. Gender and occupation were related to the walking distance range of residents in the community and whether residents thought it necessary to achieve pedestrian-vehicle separation. Age, education level, and occupation were related to the choice of parking mode.

