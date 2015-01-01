|
Citation
Svensson R, Johnson B. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 213: e108138.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32603977
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In this study we examine whether the association between internet use and drinking could be different for different types of internet activities among adolescents. We also adjust for a number of theoretically relevant factors such as peer influence, unstructured activities, impulsivity and parental monitoring.
Language: en
Keywords
Drunkenness; Internet use; Lifetime alcohol use; Peer influence; Unstructured activities