Abstract

Girls in India continue to be sexually abused/exploited under the veil of traditional practices such as Devadasi dedication despite the existence of legislation meant to protect them from child sexual abuse. This study recounts the experiences of 30 Devadasi girls who were dedicated, initiated into sexual activity, and involved in commercial sexual activity as children. It underscores the need to address this practice as a criminal offense to be prosecuted under the legislation. Efforts must be made to explicitly connect Devadasi dedication and child sexual abuse in the minds of the public, law enforcement agencies and government officials.

Language: en