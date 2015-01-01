Abstract

Non-suicidal self-injury is a significant global public health problem during adolescence, nevertheless there is a lack of investigations among juvenile offenders. Our cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the relationship between negative life events and self-harm, including the effects of dissociation and experiential avoidance that accounted for this link in a sample of underaged male offenders (N = 226; Mage = 16.97, SD = 1.31; 23.5% performed self-harm in the past month). Structural equation modeling showed that dissociation can explain the effect of friendship- and romantic relationship-related negative life events on self-harm. Our findings pointed out that dissociative tendencies could reduce intense emotions stemming from negative life events associated with peer relationships, but consequences of such tendencies might be self-harm in a correctional context.

