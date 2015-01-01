SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Meier J, Edginton E. Infant Ment. Health J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Michigan Association for Infant Mental Health, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/imhj.21876

PMID

32602972

Abstract

BACKGROUND: A substantial number of birth mothers experience repeat removals of their infants and children due to child protection concerns. The perspectives of mothers going through repeat removals and their experiences of pregnancy are insufficiently researched.

AIMS AND METHODS: The current qualitative study aimed to explore the maternal representations of five pregnant mothers at risk of recurrent care proceedings. A thematic analysis of these mothers' responses to the Pregnancy Interview focused on their representations of themselves as mothers, of their babies, and of the mother-baby relationship.

RESULTS: Seven key themes were identified: (1a) "Uncertainty and fear of losing the baby," (1b) "Uncertainty but hope of becoming a mother," (2) "Not wanting to be like their own mother," (3) "Experiencing recovery and pregnancy as two interdependent processes," (4) "Struggling to imagine the baby," (5) "The omnipresence of previous children," (6) "Pleasure at starting to have a connection with the baby," and (7) "Noting the baby's dependency."

CONCLUSION: The results are clinically relevant as they highlight grief, maternal self-identity, recovery from substance abuse, and ability to manage uncertainty as critical areas of intervention for these mothers.


Language: en

Keywords

care proceedings; mother-infant relationship; Pregnancy Interview; prenatal maternal representations

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print