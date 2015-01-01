Abstract

BACKGROUND: A substantial number of birth mothers experience repeat removals of their infants and children due to child protection concerns. The perspectives of mothers going through repeat removals and their experiences of pregnancy are insufficiently researched.



AIMS AND METHODS: The current qualitative study aimed to explore the maternal representations of five pregnant mothers at risk of recurrent care proceedings. A thematic analysis of these mothers' responses to the Pregnancy Interview focused on their representations of themselves as mothers, of their babies, and of the mother-baby relationship.



RESULTS: Seven key themes were identified: (1a) "Uncertainty and fear of losing the baby," (1b) "Uncertainty but hope of becoming a mother," (2) "Not wanting to be like their own mother," (3) "Experiencing recovery and pregnancy as two interdependent processes," (4) "Struggling to imagine the baby," (5) "The omnipresence of previous children," (6) "Pleasure at starting to have a connection with the baby," and (7) "Noting the baby's dependency."



CONCLUSION: The results are clinically relevant as they highlight grief, maternal self-identity, recovery from substance abuse, and ability to manage uncertainty as critical areas of intervention for these mothers.

