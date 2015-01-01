Abstract

Latino immigrant men are at increased risk for unhealthy alcohol use, yet few interventions have been designed to meet their unique needs. The current study assessed participant satisfaction and acceptability of a culturally adapted brief intervention to reduce unhealthy alcohol use in this population. Adaptations to the brief intervention included delivering it in Spanish by promotores in a community setting. The mixed methods approach included surveys (N = 73) and in-depth interviews (N = 20) with participants in a pilot randomized controlled trial. The study drew on Sekhon's theoretical framework of acceptability to asses affective attitude, burden, and perceived effectiveness of the intervention, along with satisfaction with the content, setting, and promotor. Participants' survey responses indicated that they were highly satisfied with the content, setting, and delivery of the brief intervention. In interviews participants noted that the brief intervention helped them reflect on their drinking behaviors, that they perceived promotores to be a trusted source of health information, and that they liked receiving personalized feedback via tablets. Some participants found the feedback did not match their own perceptions of their alcohol use and wanted clearer advice on how to reduce their drinking. Men felt they would benefit from more contact with promotores. These findings suggest that Latino immigrant men in this study were receptive to the culturally adapted brief intervention. Future interventions may be more effective if they include multiple contacts with promotores and more directive guidance on strategies to reduce drinking.

Language: en