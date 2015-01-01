Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many patients with gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) poisoning are treated at the emergency primary health care (A&E clinic) level in Oslo. We describe the clinical picture of GHB poisoning and compare hospitalised patients with patients who were discharged from the main A&E clinic in Oslo.



MATERIAL AND METHOD: We registered retrospectively all patients with the clinical diagnosis GHB poisoning at the Oslo Accident and Emergency Outpatient Clinic from 1 October 2013 to 30 September 2015. We only included cases where GHB was taken as an intoxicant.



RESULTS: We found 329 cases of GHB poisoning in the period. The median age was 30 years (interquartile range 25-36 years, range 15-56 years), and 228 (69 %) of the cases were men. GHB was taken as the only intoxicant in 128 cases (39 %), combined with alcohol in 96 (29 %) and with amphetamine in 65 (20 %). Reduced level of consciousness was observed in 218 cases (69 %), coma (Glasgow Coma Scale score ≤ 7) in 43 (14 %) and agitation in 117 (36 %). Compared with patients who were discharged from the A&E clinic, the 159 hospitalised patients (48 % of the total number) were more often comatose (23 % vs 5 %, p < 0.001) and agitated (43 % vs 28 %, p = 0.008). The median observation time at the A&E clinic prior to hospitalisation was 42 minutes (interquartile range 26 min - 1 h 23 min, range 2 min - 20 h 10 min) vs 3 h 1 min (interquartile range 1 h 32 min - 4 h 42 min, range 14 min - 15 h 37 min) for those who were discharged from the A&E clinic (p < 0.001).



INTERPRETATION: Half of the patients with GHB poisoning were only treated at A&E clinic level. Many of those who were hospitalised had severe symptoms that quickly called for hospitalisation.

