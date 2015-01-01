Abstract

We present results from the initial implementation of a psychoeducational group curriculum designed to prevent dating violence among Latino college students and fill a significant need for culturally responsive programming for this ethnic group. We developed the Dating Relationships Involving Violence End Now (DRIVEN) curriculum and tested it with a total of 112 Latino students attending a Hispanic Serving Institution located on the United States-Mexico border.



RESULTS from this initial study suggest DRIVEN had differing positive impacts on men (dating violence, attitudes, and the marianismo virtuosity subscale) and women (dating violence, perpetration, machismo, marianismo virtuosity subscale, and asserting displeasure). Implications include the need to implement and test culturally responsive group-based programs while considering the impact of gender dynamics.

Language: en