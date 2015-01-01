Abstract

The fingertip is defined as the part of the digit distal to the insertion of the extensor and flexor tendons on the distal phalanx. Devastating injuries to the hand occur every year that lead fingertip amputations in thousands of people. The highest incidence rates are usually seen in children less than five years old and in adults over the age of 65. There are various presentations of injury that may end up with post-traumatic fingertip amputation, including lacerations, avulsions, and crush injuries. The fingertip is vital for sensation, as it has a high concentration of sensory receptors, and hence the restoration of sensation is the most important focus of treatment. The three main goals of treatment are the restoration of sensation and durability in the tip and assuring proper bone support to allow for nail growth. Many complications can arise after fingertip amputation, including delayed wound healing, nail deformities with poor aesthetics, hypersensitivity, residual pain, cold intolerance, scar retraction, flexion contractures, chronic ulceration, infection, and flap loss. The objective of this study is to provide an overview of the anatomy of the fingertip, the presentation of fingertip injuries and their management, and complications that might arise after surgery.

