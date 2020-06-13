CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Chattopadhyay M, Bhattacharya D. BMJ Case Rep. 2020; 13(6).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32601133
Abstract
A 30-year-old man presented with altered sensorium following Russell's viper bite, which was found to be secondary to intracranial hemorrhage secondary to venom-induced consumptive coagulopathy. He was managed conservatively with blood component transfusion and antivenom injection, and successfully discharged.
Language: en
Keywords
poisoning; adult intensive care; neuro ITU