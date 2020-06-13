SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Chattopadhyay M, Bhattacharya D. BMJ Case Rep. 2020; 13(6).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bcr-2019-233200

PMID

32601133

Abstract

A 30-year-old man presented with altered sensorium following Russell's viper bite, which was found to be secondary to intracranial hemorrhage secondary to venom-induced consumptive coagulopathy. He was managed conservatively with blood component transfusion and antivenom injection, and successfully discharged.


Language: en

Keywords

poisoning; adult intensive care; neuro ITU

