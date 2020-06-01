Abstract

Suicide is the leading cause of non-natural death worldwide, and major depressive disorder (MDD) is the mood disorder with the highest prevalence among individuals with suicidal behaviour (SB). The role of inflammation and immunomodulation in mood disorders has raised interest in recent years, as inflammation biomarkers have been reported to be increased in mood disorder patients, suggesting a role of inflammation in their pathogenesis. The influence of inflammation on the haematopoietic production is well known; however, a comprehensive study of the haematopoietic production in patients with major depressive episodes (MDE) is lacking. We examined global haematopoietic parameters from complete blood counts (CBC) of patients with MDE, in search of prognostic patterns. MDE patients presented differences in several CBC parameters, differences that were clearly pronounced and/or significant in concurrence with suicide attempts (SA). Red and white blood cell lineage parameters were affected, suggesting general haematopoietic modulation or imbalance. We observed distinct haematological parameter changes in women versus men, with men presenting milder alterations than women. Interestingly, we found that the List of Threatening Experiences (LTE) score, but not the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), was associated with the haematopoietic alterations observed exclusively in women and, more importantly, served as a parameter to stratify female MDE patients based on concurrence or non-concurrence with SA. In conclusion, grades of haematopoietic modulation in MDE patients are associated with absence or presence of SA. Haematopoietic manifestations differ between men and women and, in the latter, are markedly influenced by late, and not early, traumatic events.

Language: en