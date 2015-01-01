Abstract

The 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child provides an opportunity to reflect on whether the approaches to date in dealing with child abuse and neglect (CAN) have been successful. Initial responsibility in most countries to address CAN has been given to Child Protective Services Agencies. Recently, there have been calls for CPS to take a Public Health Approach in their practice. This paper discusses the potential positive and unintended problems that such a shift in approach might entail.

Language: en