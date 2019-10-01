Abstract

Two main causes of gastrocnemius contracture have been considered: 1) congenital deformities in pediatric patients, such as limb-length discrepancy, cerebral palsy, flatfoot, and clubfoot; and 2) secondary conditions such as immobilization for trauma or a nonfunctional limb. Talipes equinus deformity caused by fibrous gastrocnemius contracture after a direct muscle contusion is extremely rare. We describe 2 cases of talipes equinus deformity caused by fibrous gastrocnemius muscle contracture after a direct contusion in football players. Both of the players had a talipes equinus deformity with a severe restriction of ankle dorsiflexion, and a cord-like structure was observed at the proximal part of the lateral gastrocnemius head. Both patients' histological examinations revealed fibrous tendon-like tissue within the structure. After discission of the cord-like structures, the restriction of ankle dorsiflexion was completely resolved, and the patients were able to fully return to playing football [soccer] without any discomfort in their calves.

Language: en