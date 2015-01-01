|
Citation
Ogunbajo A, Iwuagwu S, Williams R, Biello KB, Kahler CW, Sandfort TGM, Mimiaga MJ. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e1023.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32600303 PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) in Nigeria experience social marginalization, discrimination and violence due to their sexual identity, which may negatively impact physical, mental, and sexual health outcomes. Studies on GBMSM in Africa utilize measurement scales developed largely for populations in the Global North. The validity and reliability of these instruments-to our knowledge-have never been thoroughly investigated among GBMSM in Nigeria. The aim of the current study was to determine the validity and reliability of the English versions of the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CESD-R), Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support (MSPSS), and LGBT Minority Stress Measure among a large multi-state sample of GBMSM Nigeria.
Language: en
Keywords
Nigeria; Depression; Validity; Reliability; Social support; Mental health; LGBT; Gay and bisexual men; GBMSM; Minority stress