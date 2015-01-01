|
Citation
|
Tong TT, Vaidya JG, Kramer JR, Kuperman S, Langbehn DR, O'Leary DS. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 213: e108119.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32599494
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Binge drinking is common during college, and studies have shown that many college students drink in quantities that far exceed the standard binge drinking threshold. Previous research has noted personality differences in individuals who engage in binge drinking, but few studies have examined neurobiological differences in both standard bingers (4/5 drinks in two hours for females/males; sBinge) and extreme binge drinkers (8+/10+ drinks in two hours for females/males; eBinge).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Marijuana; Binge drinking; Brain imaging; Combined substance use; Inhibition; Reward