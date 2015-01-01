|
Song L, Fan W. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 144: e105638.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32599314
Abstract
Although the fatal rate of passenger vehicle-involved crashes has decreased in the United States, the fatal rate of truck-involved crashes has increased. This has, in recent years, become a more severe problem than that caused by passenger vehicle-involved crashes. More studies need to be conducted in order to investigate factors that impact the severity of truck-involved crashes within specific scenarios. This study identifies and evaluates the factors that affect the severity of the truck-involved crashes at cross and T-intersections in North Carolina from 2005 to 2017. A latent class clustering for data segmentation is implemented to mitigate unobserved heterogeneity inherent in the crash data. Four partial proportional odds models, which include fixed and unfixed parameters, are developed considering the heterogeneous and ordinal nature inherent in severities. Estimated parameters and marginal effects are further investigated for better interpreting the impacts.
Keywords
Truck crashes; Intersection; Latent class clustering; Partial proportional odds model; Severity analysis