Abstract

Earlier research on injury severity of truck-involved crashes focused primarily on single-truck and multi-vehicle crashes with truck involvement, or investigated truck-involved injury severity based on rural and urban locations, time of day variations, lighting conditions, roadway classification, and weather conditions. However, the impact of different vehicle-truck collisions on corresponding occupant injury severity is lacking. Therefore, this paper advances the current research by undertaking an extensive assessment of the occupant injury severity in truck-involved crashes based on vehicle types (i.e., single-truck, truck-car, truck-SUV/pickup, and truck-truck), and identifies the major occupant-, crash-, and geometric-related contributing factors. A series of log-likelihood ratio tests were conducted to justify that separate model by vehicle and occupant types are warranted. Injury severity models were developed using 10 years of crash data (2007-2016) on I-80 in Wyoming through binary logistic modeling with a Bayesian inference approach. The modeling results indicated that there were significant differences between the influences of a variety of variables on the injury severities when the truck-involved crashes are broken down by vehicle types and separated by occupant types. The age and gender of occupants, truck driver occupation, driver residency, sideswipes, presence of junctions, downgrades, curves, and weather conditions were found to have significantly different impacts on the occupant injury severity in different vehicle-truck crashes. Finally, with the incorporation of the random intercept in the modeling procedure, the presence of intra-crash and intra-vehicle correlations (effects of the common crash- and vehicle-specific unobserved factors) in injury severities were identified among persons within the same crash and same vehicle.

Language: en