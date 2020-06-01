Abstract

BACKGROUND: Seat belts are considered the reason for seat belt syndrome, which mainly occurs during rapid deceleration in motor vehicle accidents. The seat belt syndrome is characterized by the contusion of the front torso, intrathoracic or intra-abdominal organ injuries, and spinal thoracic or lumbar chance fractures.



CASE DESCRIPTION: This case study presents a 21-year-old female who was injured by a lap-type seat belt and diagnosed with seat belt syndrome after an airplane landing accident. She underwent surgery for lumbar chance fracture and abdominal injury. We discussed the possible harmful effects of lap seat belts in passenger seats on airplanes.



CONCLUSIONS: While an airplane is in a flying position, a lap seat belt functions to protect the passenger from any turbulence. However, during the landing or take-off phase, it may not be enough to fully protect the passenger, especially during sudden deceleration accidents, which cause seat belt injuries and head traumas. Therefore, the unique design of a double functional passenger seat belt harness, along with a three- or four-point buckle protruding from the shoulder, can serve as a more favorable protective measure in limiting the severity of injury a passenger receives. After the plane has taken off, the diagonal seat belt can then be unlocked, leaving the lap seat belt to remain firmly in place and secured.

Language: en