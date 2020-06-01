|
Harman F, Guvenc Y, Coskun M, Baran O. World Neurosurg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32599182
BACKGROUND: Seat belts are considered the reason for seat belt syndrome, which mainly occurs during rapid deceleration in motor vehicle accidents. The seat belt syndrome is characterized by the contusion of the front torso, intrathoracic or intra-abdominal organ injuries, and spinal thoracic or lumbar chance fractures.
Language: en
aircraft accident; airplane accident; aviation; chance fracture; harness; lap seat belt; Seat belt syndrome