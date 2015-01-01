Abstract

Chronic pain is a complex experience that has now become a major public health issue. This has prompted many researchers to study attention, understanding it to be a crucial factor that allows altering the experience of pain, while attributing considerable importance to sustained attention. Accordingly, the main studies in this field stress the importance of emotion regulation processes and emotions on the perception of painful stimuli and attentional processes themselves. Nevertheless, only a handful of studies have been found that directly study the relationship between these variables. Within this context, this article sets out to analyse emotional regulation processes, emotional variables (depression and anxiety), the experience of pain, and age on the ability to maintain the vigilance response in a sample of patients with chronic pain. This involved selecting a sample of 49 patients with rheumatoid arthritis and examining their performance in an ad-hoc sustained attention test. With a view to complying with the study's main purpose, the participants were also assessed through the use of the following self-report measures: the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI-I); the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS); the McGill Pain Questionnaire, and the Difficulties in Emotion Regulation Scale (DERS). Linear regression analyses revealed a significant impact of the aging process on the performance times in the attention task. Likewise, age and depression recorded a significant correlation with the mistakes made during the task. These results suggest that higher depression levels and an older age might be related to a worse adaptation to pain management techniques based on attention processes, such as mindfulness.

