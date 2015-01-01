Abstract

The aim of work is to study dynamics of frequency of alcohol intoxications incidence revealed at forensic examination of corpses in Moscow. Frequency of intoxications incidence was determined as index making a share part of cases where ethyl alcohol was found in blood of corpses, comparing to total number of forensic autopsies. For every calendar year of the five-year period from 2014 till 2018 the comparative analysis of frequency of incidence of alcohol intoxications at concrete types of death was carried out. We defined the trend and the rate of changes of alcohol intoxications frequency. During the period from 2014 to 2017 we discovered the strong tendency to reduction of number of alcohol intoxications at violent death. In 2018 the rate of reduction decreased.

