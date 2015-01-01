|
Eide T, Faugli A, Kufås E, Mjøsund NH, Eilertsen G. Int. J. Qual. Stud. Health Well-Being 2020; 15(1): e1783064.
(Copyright © 2020, Co-Action Pub.)
32597347
PURPOSE: Severe parental somatic illnesses can influence the entire family, including adolescents' everyday life, psychosocial functioning and health. Within salutogenesis, it is highlighted that stressor life events, such as parental somatic illness, might lead to a chain of events that can produce tension. There is a lack of in-depth understanding regarding how adolescents living in a situation with a severely somatically ill parent (SIP) perceive their own mental health. The aim of this study was therefore to explore the lived experience of Norwegian adolescents living with an SIP, and their perception of the parental illness' influence on their mental health.
Adolescent; mental health; health promotion; “sense of coherence”; children as dependents; interpretative phenomenological analysis; next of kin; parental somatic illness; salutogenesis; stakeholder involvement