Adams J, Cotton J, Brumby S. Aust. J. Rural Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32596870
OBJECTIVE: Despite continued higher rates of workplace injuries, earlier morbidity and mortality and challenging climatic environments, few formal programs focus on the health, well-being and safety of farmers. The agricultural health and medicine unit, developed in 2010, was designed to increase cultural competence and empower rural professionals to improve the health, well-being and safety outcomes of farming populations in Australia. This study aimed to understand the extent to which graduates (2010-2018) use the knowledge and skills gained in their current occupations and identify barriers and enablers faced in implementing them.
cultural competency; farms; occupational health; rural health; rural population