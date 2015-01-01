Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Despite continued higher rates of workplace injuries, earlier morbidity and mortality and challenging climatic environments, few formal programs focus on the health, well-being and safety of farmers. The agricultural health and medicine unit, developed in 2010, was designed to increase cultural competence and empower rural professionals to improve the health, well-being and safety outcomes of farming populations in Australia. This study aimed to understand the extent to which graduates (2010-2018) use the knowledge and skills gained in their current occupations and identify barriers and enablers faced in implementing them.



DESIGN: Mixed-methods descriptive study.



SETTING: Graduates were invited to complete an online survey. Following the survey, graduates participated in a phone interview until saturation was reached.



PARTICIPANTS: Forty-one graduates completed the survey (31% response rate), and eleven interviews were conducted.



INTERVENTIONS: Education in agricultural health and medicine.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Graduates use of knowledge and skills gained from the course and the barriers and enablers they experienced in implementation.



RESULTS: The most represented occupations were nursing, medicine and agriculture (farming). Of respondents, 76% agreed their ability to diagnose, treat or prevent agricultural occupational illness or injury had improved. Positively, 42% use course content professionally at least weekly. Fifty-one per cent experienced barriers in implementing their new knowledge, and little evidence of career advancement was observed.



CONCLUSION: This study informs the continuous development of the agricultural health and medicine curriculum and highlights the importance of a collaborative and multidisciplinary approach to improving the health, well-being and safety of farming populations. Despite engaged graduates, the continued high workplace mortality, preventable non-communicable disease and challenging climatic conditions highlight the need for strategic prioritisation of farmers' health across health, agriculture and policy settings.

Language: en