Citation
Davis AN, Carlo G, Taylor LK. Int. J. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32596848
Abstract
We examined the direct and interactive effects of community violence and both family cohesion and conflict on collective efficacy and aggressive behaviours among immigrant young adults. Participants included 221 young adults (ages 18-26; mean age = 21.36; 45.7% female, 190 born outside the U.S.) who completed self-report measures of their exposure to neighbourhood violence, social cohesion, collective efficacy and prosocial behaviours toward friends and strangers.
Language: en
Keywords
Family; Community violence; Aggression; Collective efficacy