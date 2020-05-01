Abstract

BACKGROUND: The social vulnerability index (SVI) is used to assess resilience to external influences that may affect human health. Social vulnerability has been noted to be a barrier to healthcare access for pediatric patients. We hypothesized that Pennsylvania (PA) pediatric trauma patients high on the social vulnerability index would have significantly lower rates of rehab admission following admission to a hospital for traumatic injury.



METHODS: The SVI was determined for each PA zip code area utilizing the census tract based 2014 SVI provided by the CDC along with a weighted crosswalk between census tracts and zip code areas using the Housing and Urban Development zip code crosswalk files. The rate of the uninsured population was extracted from the CDC SVI files in addition to other US Census variables based upon estimates from the 2014 American Community Survey (ACS). We also included the individual primary payer status of each subject. Pediatric (age <15 years) trauma admissions with in-hospital mortality excluded, were extracted from the PA Healthcare Cost Containment Council (PHC4) for all hospital admissions for the period of 2003-2015 (n = 63,545). Complete case analysis was conducted based upon the final model providing a sample of 52,794. Cases were coded as rehab patients based upon discharge status (n = 603; 1.1%). A multi-level logistic model was used to determine if subjects had a higher odds of being discharged to rehab based on SVI, undertriage rates of their zip code area of residence and their own primary payer status; this was adjusted for age, multi-system injury and a head, chest or abdomen injury with abbreviate injury scale (AIS) severity > = 3.



RESULTS: SVI and undertriage rates of the zip code areas of residence were not significantly associated with admission to rehab. The individual primary payer status of the subject was significantly associated with admission to rehab (OR 95%CI vs. self/uninsured; Medicaid 3.65 1.84-7.24; Commercial = 3.09 1.56-6.11; other/unknown = 2.85 1.02-7.93). Admission to rehab was also significantly associated with age, injury severity (ISS), head or chest injury with AIS scores > = 3, year of admission and hospital type.



CONCLUSION: Individual patient level factors (primary payer of patient) may be associated with the odds of rehab admission rather than neighborhood factors.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Epidemiologic: Level III.

Language: en