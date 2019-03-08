Abstract

Pediatric burn patients are often accompanied by psychological disorders. The authors reviewed the types, prevalence, and treatment methods of common psychological disorders among pediatric burn patients in three stages according to the burn treatment process, in order to provide reference for study and treatment of pediatric burn patients' psychological rehabilitation. The review showed that during the admission and intensive care stage, pediatric medical traumatic stress and acute stress disorder were common, and it was recommended to focus on prevention and monitoring, including providing medical-related information for pediatric burn patients and their parents, encouraging parents to accompany pediatric burn patients, and screening these acute stress disorders in time. In the stage of wound healing, symptoms of pediatric medical traumatic stress and acute stress disorder continued to progress, and the trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy was recommended. In the rehabilitation and reintegration stage, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety were common, and camp activities and sports were recommended. In addition, the parents of burned children were often accompanied by psychological disorders too, therefore, the mental health of the burned children's parents should be concerned about. At the same time, the parents play a key role in the psychological intervention of the burned children. The psychological intervention of burned children should be done with the participation and help of their parents.

Language: zh