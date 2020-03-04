Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the epidemiological characteristics of inpatients with high-voltage electrical burns on the wrist in Beijing Jishuitan Hospital (hereinafter referred to as the author's unit), so as to provide reference for the prevention and treatment of high-voltage electrical burns on the wrist.



METHODS: The medical records of inpatients suffered from high-voltage electrical burns on the wrist in the author's unit from January 2008 to December 2019 were collected. The patients' gender, age, population category, injury situation, injury season, total burn area, electrical burn type on the wrist of the affected limbs, the time from injury to first flap/myocutaneous flap transplantation, vascular reconstruction and flap/myocutaneous flap transplantation of the affected limbs, the total amputation rate of the affected limbs and the amputation rate of the affected limbs with type Ⅲelectrical burns on the wrist, the number of operation, postoperative infection rate of flap/myocutaneous flap, length of hospital stay, hospitalization expense, and treatment outcome were retrospectively analyzed. Comparison of the aforementioned statistical items between patients admitted from January 2008 to December 2013 (hereinafter referred to as the pre-stage) and January 2014 to December 2019 (hereinafter referred to as the post-stage) except gender, the total amputation rate of the affected limbs, treatment outcome were performed. Data were statistically analyzed with chi-square test, Fisher's exact probability test, and Wilcoxon rank-sum test.



RESULTS: During the 12 years, a total of 169 patients with high-voltage electrical burns on the wrist were admitted to the author's unit, including 162 males and 7 females, aged (35±13) years, and 75.15% (127/169) of patients were 21-50 years old. The top three groups in population category from high to low were workers, migrant workers, and primary and secondary school students, accounting for 48.52% (82/169), 28.99% (49/169), and 9.47% (16/169), respectively. At work of non-electric power accounted for 47.93% (81/169) and ranked the first in the proportion of injury situation. The injury occurred mostly in summer and autumn, accounting for 39.05% (66/169) and 28.99% (49/169), respectively. About 65.09% (110/169) of the patients were with total burn area less than 10% total body surface area. There were totally 216 affected limbs with high-voltage electrical burns on the wrist, of which the numbers of wrist with type Ⅲ and type Ⅳ injury were 25 (11.57%) and 21 (9.72%), respectively. The time from injury to first flap/myocutaneous flap transplantation was 6.00 (3.75, 8.00) d. There were 45 affected limbs operated with vascular reconstruction, 75 affected limbs transplanted with pedicled axial flap, and 86 affected limbs transplanted with free flap/myocutaneous flap. The total amputation rate of affected limbs was 12.96% (28/216), and the amputation rate of the affected limbs with type Ⅲ electrical burns on the wrist was 28% (7/25). The number of operation was 4 (3, 5) times, the postoperative infection rate of flap/myocutaneous flap was 7.18% (13/181), the hospitalization time was 39.00 (25.00, 50.00) d, and the hospitalization cost was 123 553.00 (50 656.50, 216 003.00) yuan. Compared with those of the pre-stage, the time from injury to first flap/myocutaneous flap transplantation was significantly shortened (Z=-4.038, P<0.01), the ratio of free flap/myocutaneous flap transplantation on affected limbs was significantly increased (χ(2)=13.478, P<0.01), the ratio of pedicled axial flap transplantation on affected limbs was significantly decreased (χ(2)=10.242, P<0.01), the number of operation was significantly reduced (Z=-5.903, P<0.01), the postoperative infection rate of flap/myocutaneous flap was significantly decreased (χ(2)=4.492, P<0.05), the length of hospital stay was significantly shortened (Z=-2.723, P<0.01), and the hospitalization expense was significantly decreased among patients hospitalized in the post-stage (Z=-2.121, P<0.05). The other items were close between patients hospitalized in the pre-stage and those in the post-stage.



CONCLUSIONS: Men were more likely than women to suffer from high-voltage electrical burns on the wrist in the author's unit. Young workers and migrant workers may be the key groups for the prevention of high-voltage electrical burns on the wrist. It is very important to strengthen the management of high voltage safety education for non-electric power staff, warn and protect the surrounding area of high voltage environment, and prohibit non staff for entering the high voltage environment, especially in summer and autumn. In the last 6 years, the patients with high-voltage electrical burns on the wrist may benefit from the active vascular reconstruction at early stage and free flap/myocutaneous flap repair in the author's unit.

