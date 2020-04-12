Abstract

Electrical burn is a special type of injury with complex injury mechanism, which is one of the difficult issues in the treatment of burn injuries. It not only seriously damages the tissue and organs of body, but also significantly affects the mental health of patients. Many patients with electrical burn simultaneously suffer physical and mental agonies causing increased difficulty in treatment and prolonging the time of recovery. Some of them may experience loss of ability to work or even death due to the mental disorders, despite successful patch-up of their physical injuries. Therefore in treating electrical burn, the psychotherapy and rehabilitation of patients should be closely monitored in addition to the reconstruction of their physical damage.

Language: zh