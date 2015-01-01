|
Britton TC, Wilkinson EH, Hall SS. Am. J. Intellect. Dev. Disabil. 2020; 125(4): 247-259.
(Copyright © 2020, American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities)
32609801
Limited information is available concerning the specificity of the forms and functions of aggressive behavior exhibited by boys with fragile X syndrome (FXS). To investigate these relationships, we conducted indirect functional assessments of aggressive behavior exhibited by 41 adolescent boys with FXS and 59 age and symptom-matched controls with intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) and compared the data between groups.
aggression; behavioral phenotypes; fragile X syndrome; indirect functional assessment