SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Britton TC, Wilkinson EH, Hall SS. Am. J. Intellect. Dev. Disabil. 2020; 125(4): 247-259.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities)

DOI

10.1352/1944-7558-125.4.247

PMID

32609801

Abstract

Limited information is available concerning the specificity of the forms and functions of aggressive behavior exhibited by boys with fragile X syndrome (FXS). To investigate these relationships, we conducted indirect functional assessments of aggressive behavior exhibited by 41 adolescent boys with FXS and 59 age and symptom-matched controls with intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) and compared the data between groups.

RESULTS showed that boys with FXS were more likely to exhibit specific forms of aggressive behavior (i.e., scratching others and biting others) compared to controls, but the sources of reinforcement identified for aggression were similar across groups. Boys with FXS who were prescribed psychotropic medications were more likely to be older and to exhibit more forms of aggression. The implications for the treatment of aggressive behavior during this critical developmental period in FXS are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

aggression; behavioral phenotypes; fragile X syndrome; indirect functional assessment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print