Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We sought to examine ADHD modified release (MR) and immediate release (IR) stimulant ingestion exposures reported to the National Poison Data System (NPDS) to characterize the nature of the exposures and the outcomes associated with them.



METHODS: The NPDS was queried for all single-substance exposures to MR and IR ADHD preparations between January 1, 2007 and December 31, 2017. MR and IR preparations were identified by a generic code of "amphetamine and related compounds" or "methylphenidate" and specific product name containing XR, CD, ER, LA, and SR.



RESULTS: A total of 15,796 MR ingestions and 23,418 IR ingestions were identified and followed to known outcome. The majority of ingestions occurred in male patients and in own residence. More serious outcomes (moderate, major, or death) were more common in adult IR and MR ingestions as compared to pediatric; rates of serious outcome increased with age amongst pediatric ingestions. Unintentional ingestions were more common in both MR and IR pediatric cases while intentional ingestions occurred more frequently in adult cases. Symptoms consistent with a hyperadrenergic state were experienced in adult and pediatric patients for both MR and IR ingestions. Supportive care including benzodiazepine administration was more common in IR than MR ingestions. Decontamination with whole bowel irrigation was infrequent.



CONCLUSION: Rates of more serious outcome were similar between IR and MR ADHD stimulant ingestions. More serious outcomes were associated with advancing age and intentional ingestions. Similar rates of agitation, tachycardia, and hypertension were experienced by pediatric IR and MR ingestions while more common in adult IR as compared to MR ingestions. Rates of decontamination with whole bowel irrigation were overall low.

Language: en