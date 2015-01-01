Abstract

In the January 2018 issue of the Journal of Forensic Sciences, in the article titled "Heroin‐related Deaths from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office from 2004 Through 2015," (volume 63, pages 191-194; https://doi.org/10.1111/1556‐4029.13511), by Sara A. Love, Jessica Lelinski, Julie Kloss, Owen Middleton, and Fred S. Apple, a typographical error is present in the Discussion section with in the sentence "In our study, the median free morphine was 0.27 (0.02-2.88) mg/L which agreed well with the Jones study." which should have instead stated mean rather than median. The correct sentence should read "In our study, the mean free morphine was 0.27 (0.02-2.88) mg/L which agreed well with the Jones study."



We apologize for this mistake.

