Abstract

Fumigation is required as an appropriate biosecurity measure to exterminate insect pests in shipping containers. The aim of this study was to determine if ethyl formate (EF) + nitrogen could be safely applied as an in-transit fumigant for containers transported on land and then by sea. In-transit fumigation trials were conducted in four 20 ft shipping containers during a four-day journey in December 2019 in Western Australia. Ethyl formate (90 g m-3) was released with nitrogen into the containers. Ethyl formate concentrations inside the containers and the surrounding environment on the barge were monitored at timed intervals throughout the overnight voyage. This study added new data on in-transit fumigation with ethyl formate + nitrogen via road and has successfully demonstrated safety of in-transit fumigation with ethyl formate + nitrogen via the marine sector. There was no detectable risk to the public, crew members on the barge or workers throughout the journey. In addition, all tested containers were ready to be opened and unloaded with 5-10 minutes aeration or without aeration upon arrival.

Language: en