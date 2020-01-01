SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Arafat SMY, Menon V, Kar SK. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1093/pubmed/fdaa084

32608499

Globally, suicide is a preventable public health issue.1 The Southeast Asia region is the most populated region of the world, comprised of 11 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) accounting for 26% of the world's population with the highest regional suicide rate of 17.7 per 100 000.1,2 Suicide in this region differs from the West, in several aspects; these include the lack of a bonafide mental illness in a significant proportion of those who take their own life, the lower male-to-female gender ratio and the greater elderly to non-elderly suicide ratio.3 Major drivers of suicide in these nations include socioeconomic factors...

