Abstract

Numerous studies have shown that the rate of sexual victimization against children with disabilities is higher than the rate for children without disabilities. The study focuses on examining sexual crime against children with disabilities and explaining differences in victimization to elucidate to what extent types of disability, family disadvantages, gender, high-risk behavior, and location influence adolescents' risk of sexual victimization. Data are based on a national study of reported sexual crime against children in Denmark aged between 7 and 18 years using total birth cohorts (N = 679,683). The statistical analysis is a discrete-time Cox model. An extended list of potential risk factors was included in the analysis to adjust for confounding. The potentially confounding risk factors were collected independently from various population-based registers, for example, employment statistics, housing statistics, education statistics, income compensation benefits, and population statistics (e.g., gender, age, location). Hospital records with information on types of disability based on the national inpatient register and national psychiatric register were collected independently of the collection of law enforcement records about reported sexual offenses under the Danish Central Crime Register. Among total birth cohorts, 8,039 persons or 1.18%. were victims of a reported sexual crime once or several times. Children with intellectual disabilities were more likely to be victimized of a reported sexual crime than non-disabled children were: attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), odds ratio: 3.7 (3.5-3.9); mental retardation, odds ratio: 3.8 (3.6-4.0); and autism, odds ratio: 3.8 (3.6-4.0). This contrasts with children with speech disability, stuttering, and dyslexia who were less likely to be victimized when adjusted for family vulnerability and other confounding risk factors. Intellectual disability and family vulnerability, for example, parental substance abuse, parental violence, family separation, the child in care, and parental unemployment, indicate an increased risk of being a victim of a sexual crime, while speech disability seems to be ensuring protection.

