Frenkel TI, Donzella B, Frenn KA, Rousseau S, Fox NA, Gunnar MR. J. Abnorm. Child Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32607754
Early institutional-deprivation has been found to increase risk for inattention/hyperactivity (ADHD). Notably, studies suggest that children with a history of adversity evidencing an enhanced ERP (the error-related-negativity; ERN) may be protected against attention problems. However, such protective effects of the ERN have been studied in children whom typically experienced residential instability. It is unknown whether error-monitoring is similarly protective for children with stable post-deprivation placements.
Language: en
ADHD and externalizing symptoms; Adoption; Error-related negativity; Event-related potentials; Foster-care; Institutions