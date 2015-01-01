SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kolbe V, Rentsch D, Boy D, Schmidt B, Kegler R, Büttner A. Int. J. Legal Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00414-020-02352-7

PMID

32607751

Abstract

A 49-year old man was found dead at home next to a glass containing a dried, white, crystalline substance and near a bag containing pills with the imprint XANAX, the trade name of alprazolam. A comprehensive screening of material collected during the autopsy revealed the presence of etizolam and caffeine in lethal concentrations (0.77 μg/mL and 190 μg/mL) but no trace of alprazolam. Benzodiazepine analogue etizolam is rarely prescribed in Germany, and as a result there are not many reports about fatal cases. It has anxiolytic, hypnotic, sedative and muscle-relaxant properties and is used for the short-term treatment of anxiety and panic attacks. The purine alkaloid caffeine, conversely, is the most widely used central nervous system stimulant. The following report outlines potentially the first reported case of a lethal combination of the downer etizolam and the upper caffeine in medical literature.


Language: en

Keywords

Drug abuse; Caffeine; Fatal intoxication; Adulterated drugs; Etizolam

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print