Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Currently, approximately more than one billion people around the world are considered to have deficient levels of vitamin D. International consensus recommends vitamin D supplementation to high-risk patients (advanced age, osteoporosis, liver failure, malabsorption syndromes, etc.) and those with levels below 30 ng/mL. There are several vitamin D formulations and dosages available, including megadoses. At the moment, there is no consensus on the definition of megadoses.



The purpose of this review is to define what is a megadose and analyze its effectiveness in bone metabolism, risk of fractures and falls.



Conclusion: The administration of doses higher than 100,000 IU of vitamin D is considered a megadose. It is evident that the use of megadoses increases serum concentrations of vitamin D; however, there has been no evidence of a decrease in the risk of falls, vertebral fractures or changes in bone mineral density.

Language: en