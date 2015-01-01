|
Narvaez J, Maldonado G, Guerrero R, Messina OD, Rios C. Open Access Rheumatol 2020; 12: 105-115.
32607018 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Currently, approximately more than one billion people around the world are considered to have deficient levels of vitamin D. International consensus recommends vitamin D supplementation to high-risk patients (advanced age, osteoporosis, liver failure, malabsorption syndromes, etc.) and those with levels below 30 ng/mL. There are several vitamin D formulations and dosages available, including megadoses. At the moment, there is no consensus on the definition of megadoses.
falls; vitamin D; supplementation; bone mineral density