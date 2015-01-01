SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Narvaez J, Maldonado G, Guerrero R, Messina OD, Rios C. Open Access Rheumatol 2020; 12: 105-115.

(Copyright © 2020)

10.2147/OARRR.S252245

32607018 PMCID

INTRODUCTION: Currently, approximately more than one billion people around the world are considered to have deficient levels of vitamin D. International consensus recommends vitamin D supplementation to high-risk patients (advanced age, osteoporosis, liver failure, malabsorption syndromes, etc.) and those with levels below 30 ng/mL. There are several vitamin D formulations and dosages available, including megadoses. At the moment, there is no consensus on the definition of megadoses.

The purpose of this review is to define what is a megadose and analyze its effectiveness in bone metabolism, risk of fractures and falls.

Conclusion: The administration of doses higher than 100,000 IU of vitamin D is considered a megadose. It is evident that the use of megadoses increases serum concentrations of vitamin D; however, there has been no evidence of a decrease in the risk of falls, vertebral fractures or changes in bone mineral density.


Language: en

falls; vitamin D; supplementation; bone mineral density

